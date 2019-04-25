A quiet Bonaire suburb is the scene of a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a body was found last night.

According to Houston County coroner Danny Galpin, 47-year-old Danny Ray Hicks was killed in the woods off of Highway 247.

Houston County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kent Bankston says it started around 10 p.m. when somebody called the sheriff's office to report a shooting near the 800-block of Highway 247.

Investigators say Hicks was visiting friends in Houston County when he was checking on a vacant residence with a female companion. It was then that the pair came across the suspected killer.

Hicks got into a fight with the suspect when he was shot several times.

Deputies locked down a several hundred yard section of the woods and started searching for a suspect.

He says they didn't find one and now that the sun's come up, crime scene investigators are using the daylight to gather evidence.

Wesley Tabor was at home with his family across the street from the scene when it happened. He says he's a little shaken up.

"It's pretty frightening because it's pretty quiet around here, so to hear gunshots in the middle of the night is pretty shocking," he said.

Bankston says even though they don't have a description of the suspect yet, he's asking anyone who sees anything 'suspicious' to call the sheriff's office.

You can reach the sheriff's office at 478-542-2080.