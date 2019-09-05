MACON, Ga. — (UPDATE 11:21 a.m.) The sheriff's office says they're suspending the search for Smith and will be issuing a warrant for his arrest.

----

The Bibb Sheriff's Office is looking for a man after he escaped near the Bibb Law Enforcement Center Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says they were transporting 27-year-old Telvin Smith after being picked up for a probation of violation charge.

During the transport, Smith slipped his handcuffed hands from the back of his body to the front, opened the door and ran away near Second and Pebble Street.

Smith is wearing a grey tank top and basketball shorts. He's around 5'7" tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Alexander II Elementary school is several blocks away and was briefly on lockdown at the start of the search.

Teams are checking the neighborhood and seem to be checking around the railroad tracks that run through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.