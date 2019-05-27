PERRY, Ga. — UPDATE, May 28, 9:30 p.m.:

According to a post on the Perry Police Department's Facebook page, Carl Burkett was taken into custody in Cordele Tuesday night.

-----------

Perry Police need your help finding a man Monday morning.

According to a post from the department, they’re looking for Carl Burkett in connection with several family violence offenses.

He was last seen in the area of Tucker Road over the weekend and should be considered dangerous.

If you see Burkett, you’re asked to not approach him and call 911 instead.

Perry PD

