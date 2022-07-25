U.S. marshal expected to make full recovery after being shot by murder suspect, authorities say | What we know

Here are the details.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A U.S. marshal has been released from the hospital after getting shot while attempting to arrest a Pike County murder suspect Sunday.

Investigator identified

Authorities said the marshal, William Helton, has worked as an investigator with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years. Helton was discharged from the hospital Sunday and is back home. He's expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.



Gov. Brian Kemp previously tweeted that he was "grateful that this brave officer is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."

"Our public safety professionals face danger like this every day to protect their fellow Georgians, and we will always support them," Kemp said.

Helton shot

The U.S. marshals and deputies were serving a murder arrest warrant in Fayette County Sunday. They responded to a home at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch in Peachtree City to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When officers went inside the home, off of Sage Brush Trail, Murgado Jr. shot and hit Helton, authorities said. Other law enforcement officers returned the fire, and the teen was hit "multiple times," the GBI said.

Helton and Murgado Jr. were both taken to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the GBI.

Griffin home murder investigation

The Pike County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Murgado Jr., wanted in connection to the murder of 19-year-old James Knight. Investigators believe Knight was killed in a shooting that took place outside of a Griffin home during "an illicit drug deal."

Murgado Jr. had also been on bond through Clayton County for an armed robbery and in Spalding County for possession of methamphetamine, the Pike County Sheriff said.