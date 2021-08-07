Chief Tim Cox said Bryan Rhoden has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Authorities said the gunman wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three people at a Cobb County Country Club is in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Office said the suspect has been identified as Bryan Rhoden. Cobb County Police also confirmed the arrest and said Rhoden was apprehended in Chamblee around 5:30 p.m.

Cobb County Police Department held a press conference at its headquarters at 8 p.m. Chief Tim Cox said Rhoden has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.

"We literally had detectives that have worked around the clock and some have even slept in their offices since July 3 trying to clear this case," he said.

Cox also thanked the community for providing useful tips that led up to Rhoden's arrest.

"As this remains an active case and investigation, we'll be limited on the amount of information or details that we can release," Chief Cox said. "Our investigators will continue to work the case to its competition and move it forward to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for prosecution."

Several federal partners assisted with Rhoden's arrest including the U.S. Marshals taskforce, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service and Homeland Security.

The fatal shooting happened at the Pinetree Country Club located at 3400 McCollum Parkway near Kennesaw State University’s campus around 2:27 p.m. on July 3.

Cobb County Police said when their officers responded to the scene, they found a man on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was later identified as golf pro and director Gene Siller.

"I realize that some members of the community felt some frustration, they felt like they had limited information and I can respect that feeling. From the perspective that I'm at, I knew we had a mission to come to a successful conclusion of this and provide a form of justice to the Siller family," he chief said. "The successful arrest and prosecution was our highest priority and that's what we were focusing on."

The bodies of two additional victims were also found on that Saturday in the back of a pick-up truck, police said.

According to details released Sunday by the Cobb County Police Department, during further investigation, two men were found shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck located at the country club's golf course.

One of the victims was identified as 76-year-old Paul Pierson, who was the owner of the Ram 3500, according to police. The other man was later identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California.

Police said it appears that Pierson and Valdez have no relation to the country club. Pierson's family friend said he lives out of town and was in Atlanta on a business trip.

Detectives learned Siller was in no way targeted in the shooting and was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place involving the two men found in the pickup truck and the suspect, according to police.

11Alive asked the chief about previous arrest that happened hours after the shooting in another metro Atlanta jurisdiction on DUI and other unrelated charges.

"I have been told that he had a previous arrest," the chief said about Rhoden.

However, he didn't elaborate to say whether or not Rhoden's name might have been connected to the Cobb case at that time.