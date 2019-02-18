MACON, Ga. — A man is behind bars in the Bibb County jail on charges of drug trafficking after a bust last Friday.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, investigators with Bibb County, the Department of Homeland Security and USPS Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600-block of Andy Drive in east Macon.

Investigators were tipped off when postal inspectors found a chemical being shipped to the address.

During the search, a crude chemical lab was found that was ‘set up in attempts to make what appeared to be ecstasy.’

41-year-old Tavern Downing Sr. was charged with trafficking a schedule I substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s being held without bond.