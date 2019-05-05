MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 32-year-old police officer was killed Saturday night during a routine traffic stop in North Carolina.

Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was shot on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

He was transported from the scene, but officials said he later died from his injuries. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Aldana shot Sheldon. Aldana was later found dead in a nearby apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Jordan Harris Sheldon

Mooresville Police Dept.

"We're utterly devastated," said Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins. "In Mooresville of all places, how could this happen?"

We're hurt, we're sad," Mooresville Police Chief Damon Williams said. "It's a rollercoaster of emotions."

A procession honoring Sheldon was held Sunday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing with local and state law enforcement agencies involved.

