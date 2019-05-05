MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville community is currently mourning the loss of one of their officers.

32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty late Saturday evening, the police chief says. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

He was transported from the scene, but officials said he later died from his injuries. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said in a news conference Sunday. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."

Police report Sheldon was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"We're hurt, we're sad," Chief Williams stated. "It's a roller coaster of emotions that we're dealing with this morning."

A procession honoring Sheldon was held Sunday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Aldana shot Sheldon. Aldana was later found dead in a nearby apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing with local and state law enforcement agencies involved.

