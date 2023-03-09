Valet shot, killed attempting to stop Buckhead car break-in, police looking for person of interest

Police said they believe the man in the photo to be "armed and dangerous."

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning while trying to stop a car break-in on Piedmont Road, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said the victim, Harrison Olvey, was 25 years old and believe him to be a valet in the area. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m.

He was taken to Grady Hospital but police said he died from his gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives said they were able to identify a person of interest driving a Kia K500 with dark tinted windows. The tag information is unknown.

At this time, police are asking the public to help them identify the man pictured below, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Those with any information are asked to call Crimestoppers.