Macon woman cleared in child's death charged in north Georgia man's murder

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman faces her second murder charge in two years, accused of killing a Chatsworth man last week.

According to a Chatsworth Police Department missing person's report, Olico Dennis, 24, was visiting Macon on a work trip. Dennis' high school football coach remembers Dennis and the impact he had on others.

"He smiled every day. He was a happy young man. And it was just, he was just fun to be around," said Hal Lamb, who coached him at Calhoun High School.

Lamb has a lifetime of experience on the gridiron. So, when he met Dennis nearly a decade ago, he knew the young running back would be an asset to his team.

"He was one of the top running backs in the state. I'm obviously biased," he said.

After graduation, Lamb followed Dennis' life on Facebook, proud of the updates he'd see. One day last week, he got a different kind of update. Dennis was missing.

"It's unlike him to go missing like that. And then, a couple of days later, we got the terrible news," Lamb said.

Dennis was found shot to death in Crawford County on Sandy Point Circle. Bibb County investigators charged Amanda Hulsey and Jarvis Tillman with his murder.

"Just to die in that way is very difficult to take sometimes," Lamb said.

This charge marks Hulsey's second murder charge in two years. Last year, 13WMAZ reported she was charged with killing her 6-year-old son, Major Williams. District Attorney Anita Howard's office says she was cleared in March after the GBI's autopsy.

Lamb says he's glad to see someone in custody, but he wants Dennis' family to be at peace.

"I don't know if we'll ever know exactly what happened. The family needs some closure. I hope we do. But it's just a sad situation," Lamb said.

Hulsey and Tillman are being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

Howard's office sent us a statement about Hulsey's prior murder charge. Chief Assistant District Attorney Cindy Adams wrote:

"Prosecutors presented all the evidence gathered in the investigation to the Grand Jury for two suspects. The autopsy was critical in determining the types of injuries that caused the death of the child and the timing of those injuries. The Grand Jury chose to indict one suspect and not the other based upon the evidence and the law."