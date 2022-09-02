Macon shoppers say plaza needs more security after man robs Gray Highway GameStop store

Some customers at the Walnut Creek Plaza say they are on high alert, and some who work there are asking for more security.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are still searching for a man that held up the GameStop on Gray Highway at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Macon parent Melissa Fields says her child is a victim of gun violence, and she is taking safety precautions.

"Scary, very scary. I am here every other week or so. Leave these people's businesses alone. It's just senseless," Fields said. "I am going to take precautionary measures because you never know."

The armed robbery took place just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun came into the store, jumped over the counter demanding money, and ran away after getting an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery, but an employee that works in the same shopping center says he is concerned about the plaza's safety.

"I was here when the armed robbery took place. I saw a lot of cops, police in the area and we were concerned, but we didn't know exactly what was going on," said Chris Murphy. "Now that this happened, I think this place needs a little bit more security. That should not have happened."