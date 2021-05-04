Investigators say they are still digging for more details.

TENNILLE, Ga. — Investigators are releasing new details in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in Washington County.

On Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot and killed along Hagan Circle. Neighbors did not want to speak on the record, but say they heard gunshots and saw deputies shortly after the shooting.

"Once upon arrival, we found a subject laying on the ground with one single gunshot wound to the chest," Captain Trey Burgamy said.

Burgamy says Saturday night after 7:40 p.m., deputies got a call for a shooting. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Montico Maze. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died. Burgamy is not sure what led up to the shooting, but says Maze and the woman who allegedly shot him have a history with deputies.

"It is a domestic violence situation. The victim and the offender have a long history of domestic violence," Burgamy said.

Burgamy says in 2020, they dealt with the couple twice before last weekend's violence. Right now, while the investigation is ongoing. The shooter is currently free, and Burgamy declined to name her.

"There was no arrest made at that time and it is still an open investigation," Burgamy said.

We do know that the shooter told deputies she worked at Riverbend Correctional Facility in Baldwin County. Burgamy says after they investigate, the case will likely be turned over to prosecutors.