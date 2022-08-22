Victims identified in deadly Midtown shooting

Two victims were named in a lawsuit involving the suspected shooter, according to court documents

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified two of the victims killed in a shooting Monday in Midtown Atlanta. On Tuesday, family identified the third victim, who was injured.

Atlanta Police said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to a condominium complex at 1280 West Peachtree St.

Fulton officials said Michael Shinners from Alpharetta died at the condo. According to his social media, Shinners, 60, worked for Beacon Management, which manages the condo.

Less than a mile away, at 1100 Peachtree St., police said another man was shot and died at the hospital. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified Wesley Freeman from Atlanta as the victim. Freeman was 41 years old.

Family of the third victim identified him as Mike Horne. They add that he is still in the hospital recovering. At last check, they add that his condition is stable but numerous organs were damaged. The family said a long road of surgeries will likely be required.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence across Midtown for blocks, as police searched for the suspected shooter.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and interim police chief Darin Schierbaum briefed the media Monday with limited details on the shootings.



"On behalf of the citizens of Atlanta, I offer my condolences to the families that are affected, that are the family members of the victims from this incident," Dickens said.

Schierbaum said investigators did not believe the shootings were random but called them targeted acts of violence.

Residents at 1280 West Peachtree told 11Alive about their interactions with Shinners and Freeman.

"He was out every day, like the governor of the building," resident Christian Bell said about Shinners. "He was a friendly guy. He would send out a weekly email, he would just make sure to be like a friendly guy when you see him. Really good guy from what I know. It's unfortunate he had to pass away today."

The suspect was arrested a couple of hours after the shooting. Police have yet to officially name her and did not release a motive for Monday's shooting.