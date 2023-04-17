VIDEO: Fort Valley police asking for your help identifying 2 suspects in store robbery

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department released video on Monday that they hope will led to the arrest of two people suspected of robbery.
One man and one woman entered the Buy and Sell store on Peach Parkway at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded money, according to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department's Facebook.
They walked away from the robbery with an unknown amount of money.
If you recognize this person, the Fort Valley Police Department asks that you call (478)-825-3383 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.