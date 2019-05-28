HUDSON, Fla. — WARNING: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers.
A 23-year-old Hudson man has been charged with felony cruelty to animals after Pasco County deputies say home surveillance video showed him yanking a small dog off the ground by a leash and swinging the animal into a picnic table.
Zakery Zarifis jerked the roughly 10-pound canine's leash so violently that the dog flew backward and yelped in pain, according to a press release from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
The incident was captured by a neighbor's security camera in Hudson. Zarifis was arrested on Sunday.
