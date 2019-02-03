Police hope surveillance video showing the moments leading up to a teen's shooting death in a busy grocery store parking lot will lead to clues in the crime.

Authorities said 17-year-old William Edward Redditt IV was shot and killed after he left a barbershop in a shopping center which houses a Kroger at 6055 Old National Highway Friday night.

Video shows Redditt walking away from the barbershop around 6:30 p.m. Moments later, he walks back towards the shop when a man in a white shirt appears and opens fire.

The shooter, the victim and another man are all seen running out of the frame.

Lyrix Brown said he was at the Walmart next door when he saw the police cars.

"I’m over here all the time," he said. "Literally, I do a lot of business in this area especially with the barbershop as well. It was kind of like wow, I cant believe something like this happening on Old National like right here in this area."

Police said Redditt would have turned 18 this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.