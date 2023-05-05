Video | 4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car in Atlanta

The department said the victim was tracking their car at the time, and less than an hour into the search, the car was found.

ATLANTA — Video released by Atlanta Police Department shows its helicopter tracking down four teens who allegedly stole a car.

On April 7, police received a report that a car had been taken at around 5 p.m., happening at 390 Stoval St. SE.

The department said the victim was tracking their car at the time, and less than an hour into the search, the car was found.

Police said they tried to stop the car when it came back into the city, but the driver sped through a traffic stop. The reckless driving forced officers to stop following the car, the department reports.

It's helicopter unit; Phoenix continued on. Eventually, the car ended up at 1940 Fisher Road SE, where the driver and three passengers jumped out and started running.

Police officers are seen on the video arresting all four teenagers. The driver was 16 years old, police said, and was charged with:

Theft by receiving stolen property

Possession of tools to commit a crime

Fleeing or attempting to elude and obstruction