Villa Rica Police find malnourished dog in trashbag thrown in dumpster

Police are attempting to find the dog's family and determine if the owners, whoever they are, were responsible for the pup's condition.

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Authorities are searching for the person responsible for leaving a gaunt and malnourished puppy abandoned in an apartment dumpster.

Villa Rica police said they found the dog in a garbage bag at the Wilson Mill Apartments. Now, they're hoping someone in the public can help them find what they need to identify the dog's owners - and find out if they're responsible for what happened.

Police haven't said anything additional about the case including the exact condition of the dog.