CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a 30-year-old murder suspect from central Florida who they said they believe is in metro Atlanta.

According to the Polk County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, Taiwan Levon Blandin is suspected in the death of a retired teacher in her 80s in Frostproof, Fla., on Monday, October 1.

They said he was last seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Cruze with tinted windows. The car has Florida license tag # NAGK37.

Our Tampa sister station WTSP reports that investigators say Blandin initially broke into the home of an 18-year-old woman in Fort Meade, Fla., awakening her.

When she woke up, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Blandin was naked and told the woman to perform a sexual act on him. When she refused, he allegedly placed a knife to her throat and forced her into doing the act.

Afterward, Judd said, Blandin hogtied the woman and took several weapons from her home. Then, he wrapped the woman in a blanket, tossed her into the back of his Chevrolet Cruze and started driving.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Blandin's car was spotted near Cleveland Ave. & Macon Dr. in SE Atlanta on Wed., Oct. 2, 2019.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said that when he got to the elderly woman's home, he had a conversation with her and was let inside. While Blandin was inside the elderly woman's home, the 18-year-old was able to escape from her restraints, take the Chevrolet and begin driving back toward her home.

Sheriff Judd said that Blandin took the elderly woman's van, followed the 18-year-old back to her neighborhood, hopped out and started shooting. Another elderly woman was shot in the foot, while the 18-year-old got away.

Blandin took his own car and left the scene.

Polk County deputies, retracing the steps of what had happened, returned to the elderly teacher's home and discovered her dead from two gunshot wounds.

"This is one of the more bizarre cases we've had in quite a while," Judd said. "It's not only bizarre but it's one of the more tragic cases we've had in a while."

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Blandin has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a firearm and armed kidnapping.

According to the Clayton County alert, Blandin has stated that he intends to commit suicide and if law enforcement tries to prevent him from doing so, he will force "suicide by cop."

Taiwan Blandin was last seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag # NAGK37. It has since been seen in Metro Atlanta.

Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

It is believed that Blandin may have relatives in Georgia, particularly in the Macon area.

Blandin's license tag was read on a license plate reader near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Macon Drive in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening at 10:46 p.m., according to the Clayton County alert.

Authorities in both Polk County, Fla., and Clayton County have described Blandin as armed and extremely dangerous. They have both indicated that if he is spotted or is anyone sees his car, they should contact 911 immediately.

