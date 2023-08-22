Viral G-Wagon driver behind bars after damaging 30 cars in Gwinnett County neighborhood

The 37-year-old driver damaged at least 30 cars and other property in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A G-Wagon driver spotted in viral videos ramming into cars is now behind bars, according to the Gwinnett County Police.

The 37-year-old driver damaged at least 30 cars and other property in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood in Norcross on Monday afternoon.

Police said that residents shared several shared videos of the incident online. Authorities also added that some neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Two hours after the incident, police found the man four miles from the neighborhood and arrested him at a McDonald's/

Police believe the 37-year-old might have been experiencing a mental health crisis. They still do not know the motive behind the incident.

Law enforcement authorities added that there wasn't enough evidence to prove that the man fired a gun since they could not find a weapon.

The man was charged with 28 counts of criminal damage to property.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

