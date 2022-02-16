Police: 14-year-old killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, driver in custody

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after a 14-year-old was killed during a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in Riverdale, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities said the hit-and-run happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Road and East Fayetteville Road.

When officers arrived, they learned the teen was struck by a box truck and the driver drove away from the scene. Clayton County said the teenager later died from his injuries Wednesday morning. Police have not yet released his identity.

Investigators with the Clayton County STAR unit were able to find the truck and a 35-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and driving while suspended.

Clayton County Public Schools released the following statement Wednesday evening:

The Clayton County Public Schools family is saddened by a series of events that resulted in the death of one of our students. In response to this incident, the district has dispatched a crisis response team to the student's school to provide emotional support to students and adults in need of services. We will continue to provide these services as needed. We ask for our community to support and wrap their arms around the impacted families.