GBI arrests Walton County school board member accused of stealing $24k in conservatorship

Simoan Baker is facing a felony count of theft by conversion.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school board member is facing charges after investigators said she stole $24,000 through a conservatorship set up in another person's name.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that agents have arrested 33-year-old Simoan Baker from Monroe. Baker is the vice chair and District 1 school board representative for the Walton County School District.

She is facing a felony count of theft by conversion, according to the GBI.

Baker turned herself into the Walton County Jail on Aug. 20 in connection with a misconduct investigation, authorities said.

GBI said the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office asked the agency to step in after Baker was suspected of criminal misconduct.

Investigators said Baker stole more than $24,000 from a conservatorship set up in another person's name from November 2020 through November 2021.

A conservatorship is a way for someone to assume legal guardianship over an adult, typically reserved for people who have lost the ability to make informed decisions or care for themselves.