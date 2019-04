If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers (April 11) Williams, Sandra A., age 50, w/f, 6’ 0 @ 200 lbs., Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff Office – Burglary Ceja-Alejandre, Jose J., Age 33, h/m, 5’ 10 @300. lbs., Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff Office – Cruelty to Children 2nd degree. George, Lloyd C., age 18, w/m, 6’ 3 @ 180. lbs. Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – Stalking Releford, Spencer C., age 21, b/m, 6’0 @ 210. lbs., Wanted by Houston Sheriff Office –Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Forgery in the 4th Degree. Smith, Teddy, age 32, w/m, 5’10 @ 195. lbs. , Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – 4 Counts of Identity Theft Fraud