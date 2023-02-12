x
Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

The child was in a home hit by gunfire when the drive-by shooting happened.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins child injured.

At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive.

The child was in a home in the area that was hit by gunfire, and was hit once.

That child was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Warner Robins Detective Bobby Stone at (478) 302-5280 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

