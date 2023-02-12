Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

The child was in a home hit by gunfire when the drive-by shooting happened.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins child injured.

At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive.

The child was in a home in the area that was hit by gunfire, and was hit once.

That child was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.