Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins child injured.
At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive.
The child was in a home in the area that was hit by gunfire, and was hit once.
That child was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Warner Robins Detective Bobby Stone at (478) 302-5280 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.