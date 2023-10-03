Warner Robins credit union robbed Wednesday afternoon. Here's what we know.

They say it happened Wednesday at around 4:16 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins credit union was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

They say it happened at around 4:16 p.m. at the Robins Financial Credit Union at 803 Watson Blvd.

According to a press release from the police department, a man entered the credit union and attempted to rob the bank. It was unclear whether or not the man received any money during the robbery.

The police said that the man did not use a gun, and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can call Detective Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5384 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

