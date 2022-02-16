Warner Robins CVS employee fires gun into traffic after man robs store

Chief John Wagner says the initial report says the employee shot in the air, but they are looking into it. No one was hurt.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say after a man robbed a CVS store this weekend, an employee got a gun and chased him.

We went to Warner Robins to find out what happened and to hear from a witness who called 911.

Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m., a man came into the CVS on Watson Boulevard and robbed the store. Then, police say a CVS employee followed the robber down Highway 41 into Centerville with a gun.

Traffic was busy, and Dustin Pope was headed to CVS to pick up his son's medicine.

Pope said, "At the time, I didn't realize what was going on. I just see a random person shooting."

Moments prior, a male robber came into CVS stating he had a gun, demanding cash from the register.

Wagner said, "We only know of a threat of a weapon. No weapon was ever seen. That's why I classify it as a robbery and not an armed robbery."

Police Chief John Wagner says the robber took money from the cashier and left in a white Honda, but a CVS employee followed.

"He was kind of shooting at an angle that way. The way he was shooting was out of his window at an angle through cross traffic. I even recall some other cars slamming on their brakes because of it," Pope said.

Wagner says the initial report says the employee shot in the air, but they are looking into it. No one was hurt.

Warner Robins CVS employee fires gun in traffic after man robs store 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"You can't pull back a bullet out of that gun by any means. You have to be careful for the potential of innocent people to be hurt as well," Wagner said.

Pope said, "The threat had already left that property and so the threat was already gone; and to pursue that threat, he potentially could've shot somebody."

Also, Sunday afternoon, a CVS store in Macon was also robbed. Wagner says they are looking in to some leads and can't say whether the two crimes are related.

"One crime is one too many. We are a city of 80,000 people in 38 square miles. We are not immune to crime. We are just thankful, in this case, no one was hurt," Wagner said.