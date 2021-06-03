Warner Robins gas station convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The clerk said two men went inside the store at closing time with guns and demanded the cash.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a gas station convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

A news release from the police department says officers were sent to the Sunoco at 1063 Russell Parkway about an armed robbery.

When they got there, the clerk said two men went inside the store at closing time with guns and demanded the cash. That's when they took the money and ran off.

Police say the men are described as wearing black hoodies and black shorts.