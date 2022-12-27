The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends.
The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just off Russell Parkway, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas lights are still up, and Santa is still in their neighbor's front yard.
Lieutenant Matt Moulton says two men were killed: 34-year-old Miguel Angel Ochoa Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera. Both are from Warner Robins.
Moulton says they were friends who both lived at the trailer park. He says a neighbor called 911.
Moulton says it's still a "very active investigation" and that no one else was injured. The sheriff's office is still working to find out who shot and killed Montes and Rivera.
Both bodies are going to GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. Anybody with information on the case can call the Sheriff's Office at (478) 542-2085.