The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends.

The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just off Russell Parkway, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Christmas lights are still up, and Santa is still in their neighbor's front yard.

Lieutenant Matt Moulton says two men were killed: 34-year-old Miguel Angel Ochoa Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera. Both are from Warner Robins.

Moulton says they were friends who both lived at the trailer park. He says a neighbor called 911.

Moulton says it's still a "very active investigation" and that no one else was injured. The sheriff's office is still working to find out who shot and killed Montes and Rivera.