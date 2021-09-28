Warner Robins group rallying to help curb violent crime

Since July, there have been six shootings and four people have died in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A ministry in Warner Robins is taking a stand to stop the violence this weekend.

Organizers say they want the community to come together and make a change.

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Shurwanda Jolly says this rally is well-needed.

The 4th of July shooting at Motel 6 on Watson Boulevard left 24-year-old Kristopher Mast dead, and just days later, police responded to shots fired in the Walmart parking lot. They found 52-year-old Gregory Arnett shot in a car. He later died at the hospital.

"What is going on with our youth right now is really taking a toll on me personally -- I lost two cousins who were more like my brothers to murder to gun violence," said Jolly.

In August, a 13-year-old boy was charged as an adult for killing his 37-year-old mother Dominique Bowers in their home.

The most recent was a Labor Day weekend shooting at a block party that killed 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson and injured four others.

For Zodic Jackson, Tanyla's death really hits home.

Jackson's daughter Destiny Clark was stabbed to death in 2014 when she was only 20 years old.

"A parent having to bury their child, it hurts, because a lot of parents think that your child to bury you and not other way around, so when I heard about the young lady, it really hit," Jackson said.

Jackson is one of several parents attending the event to share her story.

"She was my firstborn. She was like my rock, like we went through everything together," said Jackson.

Jolly wants young people to know violence is not the answer, "We've got to get them and let them know you don't have to pick up a gun to solve a problem. You can sit down and you can talk it out, or you can love it out, you can hug it out."

Jolly says their motto is, "It takes a village."