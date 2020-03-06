WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is facing charges after allegedly choking and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Warner Robins on Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers met with a 35-year-old woman at 1440 Watson Boulevard around 9 p.m.

The woman said 28-year-old Alexander Terrell Slater attacked her in a stairwell with a gun and choked her with her purse strap.

The release says Slater then took the woman's purse and drove off.

Witnesses told officers a description of the vehicle and it's license plate number. The car was later found in the 400 block of Jackie Boulevard.

That's when officers saw Slater who started to run away, but he was arrested shortly after, the release says.

Officers found marijuana, meth, and a gun when they arrested him. He was taken to the Houston County Detention Facility.

The woman was taken to Houston Healthcare to treat her injuries.

Anyone with information about the case can call detective Tyler DelGiorno at 468-392-5380.

Alexander Terrell Slater

Warner Robins Police Department

