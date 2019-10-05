WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man will spend the next 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of several counts of child molestation.

Ronnie Jamall Thomas, 31, was convicted Wednesday on one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation after a three-day trial in Houston County.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Thomas guilty on all charges. He was then sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole, followed by life on probation.

CASE INFO

Evidence on trial showed that during summer 2015, Thomas engaged in intercourse and oral sex with a 15-year-old girl. At the time, he was 27.

He was arrested in November 2015 after an investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.

ADA Eric Edwards said, “The sentence handed down by Judge Lumsden in this case sends a strong message that sexual abuse against children will not be tolerated in Houston County.”

