Warner Robins man convicted on gun charge stemming from June 2020 high-speed chase

MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins man with "a violent criminal history" was convicted on illegal gun charges after he was captured following a June 2020 high-speed car and foot chase involving several law enforcement agencies, helicopter support, and a K-9 unit.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, 36-year-old Angel D. Feliciano was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Tuesday afternoon following a two-day trial that began on Monday. Feliciano is facing a maximum ten years in prison to be followed by a $250,000 fine.

The release says court documents and evidence presented at trial show that law enforcement were on the lookout for a stolen car on June 15, 2020. A Georgia State Patrol trooper monitoring traffic on I-75 spotted Feliciano in the car in the southbound lane at mile marker 190, and attempted to pull him over. Instead of stopping, Feliciano sped up and led troopers on a a high-speed chase.

Several Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GSP tried to pull Feliciano over as he continued to drive recklessly, leaving the highway and racing through neighborhoods, hitting several vehicles, all of which was captured on dashcam. Troopers performed a PIT maneuver, stopping Feliciano’s car. He then ran away. A GSP helicopter began searching for him, Feliciano was eventually found by a Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) K-9 and was taken into custody. A 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a stolen .32 caliber semiautomatic pistol were found in the car.

“Feliciano endangered innocent lives when he chose to flee law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, driving wildly in a Macon residential area while striking several cars before taking off on foot,” said Peter D. Leary, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Due to his long and violent criminal history, Feliciano is now facing a lengthy prison sentence for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon."

The release says Feliciano has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC).