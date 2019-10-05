WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has died days after being shot at Tanglewood Apartments in Warner Robins.

43-year-old Melando Moore was sent to the Medical Center, Navicent Health late Monday night in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of the complex off Elberta Road.

The investigation into the now fatal shooting is still open and the department is trying to find a motive. It is Warner Robins' first homicide of 2019.

On Tuesday, Acting Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said investigators were trying to piece together what happened, but did not name a suspect.

The shooting is also not the first-time police have been at the Tanglewood Apartments for a major crime in recent memory.

"Our first homicide of the year last year was at Tanglewood Apartments, and this one is very critical, again at Tanglewood Apartments," said Wagner. "I don't want to believe in coincidences, but here we are again."

An arrest was made in that 2018 homicide case. Warner Robins police now hope to do the same with this shooting and they're asking for the public's help.

RELATED: 2 of 3 cases in Warner Robins homicide spree still unsolved 1 year later

The Warner Robins Police Department urges anyone with information to contact Detective Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE FROM WARNER ROBINS

RELATED: Man charged after gun scare at Miller Elementary field day

RELATED: Warner Robins man charged in crash that killed 85-year-old woman

RELATED: 8 women arrested in Warner Robins online prostitution sting