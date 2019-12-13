WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on the 1500 block of Watson Boulevard.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, just before 7 p.m. Thursday, officers met with a man at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face.

The release says officers found the victim's BMW at the Watson Boulevard scene with its windows shot out. The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Officers are investigating the area as well as getting video from surrounding stores. There is evidence on scene that the shooting was drug-related.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

