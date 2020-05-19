WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that left one person hospitalized Monday night.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, just after 9 p.m., police got a call about a person shot on the 200 block of Vicki Drive. The release says when police made it to the scene, they found 18-year-old Ahmien Beasley with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The release also says the shooting could be related to a fight that happened earlier Monday on Francis Street.

If you have any information on this case, you can call (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

