MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after he was shot during a music video filming in Macon on Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 10 p.m. on Pansy Avenue near the Montpelier Avenue intersection.

The release says several people were filming a music video when a white car turned onto Pansy Avenue from Montpelier.

One the people in the car pulled out a gun and started to shoot toward the group of people filming the video.

25-year-old Andrew Graham was injured. He was taken to Navicent by ambulance where is is listed in stable condition.

The release says the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

