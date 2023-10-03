Warner Robins man sentenced to 30 years for shooting at girlfriend, kids in car

29-year-old Christopher Joseph Moore was sentenced Friday to 30 years, with the first 20 years in prison and the remaining 10 years on probation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man has been convicted on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges.

According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Christopher Joseph Moore was convicted Thursday of four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

On June 27, 2020, Moore’s then-girlfriend, who along with her two children, ages 5 and 4, lived with Moore tried to leave their home on Post Oak Way following months of physical and emotional domestic abuse by Moore. The victim called her aunt to the home to pick them up while Moore was away working a nightshift.

After they had packed the van and were about to leave, Moore returned home early from work and tried to block the road to prevent the victim from leaving. The aunt, driving the van, pulled onto the roadside grass to get around Moore and sped away from him down the road. At that point, Moore fired at least 11 shots from a semiautomatic handgun at the van, shattering the rear window right above where the children were seated in their car seats.

The victim called the Warner Robins Police Department as she was trying to get away. When they made it to the scene, officers took Moore into custody. After a search of his house, police found the gun and 11 fresh shell casings from the middle of Feagin Mill Road.