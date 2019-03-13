WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is recovering after being shot in the leg during an attempted robbery late Tuesday night.

According to Warner Robins Police, it happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 100-block of Wall Street.

They say they arrived at the scene to find 23-year-old Daniel Larsen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers believe two suspects in masks tried to steal Larsen's car and when he resisted, he was shot at least once before the two men ran off.

Anyone with information can call Det. Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.

