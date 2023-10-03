Warner Robins Police: 31-year-old woman arrested for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors

The victim was taken to the hospital just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to the Houston Medical Center with a stab wound in a private vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Detective Sims with the Warner Robins Police Department responded and began the investigation.

It was determined that 31-year-old Kayla Hefner of Warner Robins had gotten into a fight with the victim.

The release says Hefner got a pair of scissors and attacked the victim. Hefner has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim was treated and released.