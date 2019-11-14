WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police in Warner Robins are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Russell Parkway just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, a man with a gun came into the business , took an unknown amount of cash, and then left.

Two employees were inside and no customers were present. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Police: Masked man robs Warner Robins Dollar General

RELATED: Two more men charged in armed robbery at Warner Robins motel

RELATED: Police: Man arrested after robbing victim of prescription drugs at Warner Robins motel

RELATED: Armed man robs Warner Robins Dollar General

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.