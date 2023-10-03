Warner Robins police investigating 17-year-old shot during fight at Pleasant Hill Road store

x
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened at the Rocky's convenience store located at 405 South Pleasant Hill Road Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. after a 17-year-old was taken to the Houston Medical Center after having been shot in the stomach during a fight at the convenience store. Police say the teen was stabilized at the medical center and then taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call Detective J. Nix at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

