Warner Robins police investigating 18-year-old shot during argument

Chief John Wagner with the Warner Robins Police Department says the victim is in stable condition.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police in Warner Robins are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Langley Street Wednesday night.

According to Chief John Wagner with the Warner Robins Police Department, an 18-year-old male was shot in the shoulder during an argument.

He says the victim is in stable condition. There is no information about a suspect or any details that led up to the shooting at this time.