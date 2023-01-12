Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard

Derrick Jackson, 43, was taken Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon where he is listed in stable condition.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Investigators say the two men got into an argument and began shooting at each other.

There is no word on the other man at this time.

This case is still under investigation.