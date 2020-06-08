WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police in Warner Robins are investigating after a man was stabbed in the stomach at the PK Food Mart located at 99 Wellborn Road Wednesday evening.
According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, just before 5:30 p.m., officers got a call about a man stabbed on the 100 block of Lincoln Street. The release says the victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect is in custody, but no other information is available at this time.
The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.