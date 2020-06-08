A man was stabbed in the stomach at the PK Food Mart located at 99 Wellborn Road Wednesday evening.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police in Warner Robins are investigating after a man was stabbed in the stomach at the PK Food Mart located at 99 Wellborn Road Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, just before 5:30 p.m., officers got a call about a man stabbed on the 100 block of Lincoln Street. The release says the victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody, but no other information is available at this time.