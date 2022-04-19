Warner Robins police investigating 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Virginia Drive

Shots were fired during a domestic dispute, and one man was killed

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating a domestic dispute that ended in a shooting on the 200 block of Virginia Drive.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in about a shooting around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. When they made it to the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

The release says shots were fired during a fight. A man was shot and a woman was hurt by bullet fragments.

The woman was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

The man was taken to Houston Healthcare where he later died.

This case is still under investigation.