Warner Robins police offering $8,000 reward in unsolved 2008 homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department and the Houston County District Attorney's Office are offering an $8,000 reward and asking for your help in solving a homicide dating back to August 2008.

According to a Facebook post on the Warner Robins Police Department's page, they are asking for information leading to the arrests of two men who shot and killed Ronald Orlando Brown while trying to rob him at Cedar Point Apartments on 135 Ignico Drive on August 8, 2008.

The release says the suspects drove away in an older model sedan, and one of them dropped a cap with the words "Pittsburgh" and "Blind Side" on it.

Police say Brown was known as "New York" at the time of his death.