Warner Robins police still searching for suspect after teller shot in armed bank robbery

As of Monday afternoon, the bank teller was listed in critical condition. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

MACON, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Warner Robins Police are still searching for a suspect connected to a home invasion and bank robbery turned shooting.

Chief John Wagner says a teller is now in critical condition after the masked man allegedly shot him while robbing the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road Monday morning.

The chaos Monday began less than a mile away from the bank. At around 9:17 a.m., officers responded to a call at 106 West Imperial Circle.

"They were advised that a male kicked in the front door and demanded the keys to the vehicle in the front of the house," Wagner said.

The suspect was described as wearing a ski mask, white T-shirt, and khaki pants.

Chief Wagner says the man took off in the homeowner's 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Just three minutes after police got that call, they received a call to the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road in reference to a robbery and a person shot.

Wagner says a man fitting that same description as the suspect in the home invasion walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers.

The chief says the alleged robber attempted to jump the counter. His gun went off, and a male teller was hit.

"Nonsensical, this crime, and the shooting, even more so. There's just no sense in it," Wagner said.

Wagner says investigators are working to determine if the suspect intentionally fired the gun or not.

The robber then ran off with an unknown amount of money, leaving in the 2018 Nissan Sentra stolen from the home on West Imperial Circle.

Wagner says police recovered the vehicle 20 to 30 minutes later at the Lake Vista Apartment complex off North Lake Drive. Investigators brought out the K-9 unit and searched the area but did not find the suspect.