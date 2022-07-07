'You hit somebody, please stop': Warner Robins seeking fatal hit-and-run driver, releases video of accident

They're looking for a silver or gold four-door Sedan, with just one brake light working on the passenger side and damage to the hood.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man has released a video showing the hit and run accident that killed a man on Watson Boulevard.

On a work day, The Watson-Hickory intersection mid-afternoon is really busy, but the accident took place Tuesday just before 10pm.

Several cars missed hitting 47-year-old Christopher Miolen, and he nearly made it across the street, when a fourth one struck him.

"You know, it was an accident, just an unfortunate accident," Marion Williams said.

"I lost a family member during the pandemic and I was unable to visit them in the hospital. It's hard to see somebody that you've been with that you know to pass by themselves and even to see a stranger, it's just not right to me. So it has a lot of emotional impacts to see things like that. He got into the middle of the street and the car probably didn't see him. Our cameras that we have, basically are night vision, so they light everything up and it's unfortunate that he got hit," Williams said.

"Nobody should die like that or should die alone," Williams said.

Police Sergeant Tim Pippio says the driver never stopped or came back to check on Miolen.

"This is just another example of society not caring. You hit somebody, please stop, whether you're at fault or they are at fault. Everybody has family. Doesn't matter who it was who got hit, take the time to stop, check on them, call us. Everything works out in the end, but don't make things worse," Sergeant Pippio said.

UPDATE: A short video clip of the Hit and Run suspect vehicle. The vehicle is traveling west bound in the outside lane at the beginning of the clip, turns right into the Walgreens parking lot, and drives out of sight. We just need to know if any one recognizes the vehicle. #WRPDstrong City of Warner Robins Government Macon Regional Crimestoppers Posted by Warner Robins Police Department on Thursday, July 7, 2022

They're looking for a silver or gold four-door Sedan, with just one brake light working on the passenger side and damage to the hood. He says there is probably also damage to the passenger side.

The Warner Robins Police Department is actively searching for that driver.

In the meantime, they're asking you to remain vigilant, especially while driving through intersections like Watson Boulevard and Hickory Street with pedestrian crosswalks.

"We have a lot of increased homeless people showing up here in Warner Robins and people are being financially burdened, with a lot of people on their minds, so we got to be aware of our surroundings," Williams said.

"Anytime you're driving down the road, you need to be on the lookout for pedestrians. They do not always use the cross walk, they do not wait until the crosswalk tells them to cross, they might cross at an intersection. They might dart out into traffic. We see this all the time. As far as pedestrians, the signals are there for a reason. Please use them and cross when it tells you to cross, and don't cross when it tells you not to," Sergeant Pippio said.

Pippio went on to say: "Anytime you're involved in a collision, if anybody is injured, you have to stop and report it to law enforcement and the law requires you to render aid to that person, even if it is to load them up in your car and take them to the doctor or an emergency room. In this case, they just left him."

Pippio says because the driver didn't stop, help Miolen, or come back, "it's no longer a misdemeanor charge." He says, "it can be a felony case."

"We just don't know of the circumstance behind, why he crossed the street like he did. I hope they get everything taken care of; and if he has family, they are notified and they take care of them," Williams said.

Anyone with information on the accident can call Sergeant Pippio at 478-302-5380.