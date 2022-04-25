'It all started to go downhill': Warner Robins teen recalls Saturday night bowling alley shootout

The high school student says she was bowling after prom with friends when more than 30 people came running through the front and side doors.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins sophomore recalls the aftermath of Saturday night's shootout in the parking lot of a bowling alley.

According to the Gold Cup Bowling Center's owner, about 180 people were inside when the shootout took place, but no one was injured. Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said no shots were fired inside the building. It happened outside on the right side of the alley.

Ryleigh Selby-Ward went to her first prom Saturday night.

"We had a good night at prom and before prom, but once we got to the bowling alley, right at the 12:30 mark, it all started to go downhill, and we were just trying to have a good night," Selby-Ward said.

Selby-Ward says she was bowling after prom with friends when more than 30 people came running through the front and side doors.

"Our first instinct was to get down on the ground, and that's when I called her. As soon as we dropped to the ground, I was like, 'I need to call my mom and tell her what's going on,'" Selby-Ward said.

Warner Robins police say two off-duty officers were working detail on the east side of the parking lot when someone fired shots at a parked vehicle on the west side . Another person returned fire. Selby-Ward says the scene inside was scary.

"It was just crazy," Ward said. "Everyone was yelling."

Jimmy Dunn's son was also there after prom.

"If my son was outside Saturday, Sunday morning at 12:30, I could've been without a kid right now," Dunn said.

A vehicle was damaged by the shots, but no one was injured or killed.

"There's no doubt about it, we have to clean this up. It's not just inside the offices there at City Hall. Parents have to take initiative. I know it was a special night for them, but it could've been an unfortunate night for them," Dunn said.

"Everybody really needs to make sure they stay safe and find other ways to solve their problems, because violence just makes it a bad night for everyone," Selby-Ward said.

Selby-Ward left in a group with her friend's mom. She says as they left, there were more than a dozen police cars.

The owner told me he gave police "plenty of footage." For now, the investigation is still on-going.

We reached out to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick for a comment. She said:

"I'm disappointed to hear about the latest senseless act of crime in our city. We are fortunate that no one got hurt, but we need the community to help us prevent incidents such as this. If you have any information, please contact authorities."