Warner Robins convenience store clerk shot, injured in armed robbery

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says it happened at the 7 Star Food Mart

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins convenience store clerk is injured after they were shot in an armed robbery overnight.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says someone robbed the 7 Star Food Mart at gunpoint.

The store sits at the intersection of North Davis Drive and Tabor Drive.

The Warner Robins Police Department is working on sending 13WMAZ a news release with more details about the robbery.

13WMAZ is headed to the scene now. There is no further information on the clerk's condition or any arrests in the shooting at this time.